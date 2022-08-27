Gavin Bazunu impresses vs Man United despite narrow defeat

Gavin Bazunu impresses vs Manchester United.

Gavin Bazunu impressed for Southampton on Saturday afternoon, despite the Saints losing 1-0 to Man United at St. Mary’s.

The Ireland goalkeeper was making his first live appearance on UK TV, as BT Sport broadcast the Premier League meeting in their 12.30pm Saturday slot.

Gavin Bazunu denies Man United with big save.

Midway through the first half, the 20-year-old made his first significant contribution, by pulling off a brilliant close-range save to deny Anthony Elanga, before his Saints teammates threw their bodies on the line to block the follow-ups.

That goalmouth scramble was the highlight of a fairly uneventful first half in which Southampton were marginally the better side.

Bazunu’s hopes of a first Premier League clean sheet were wiped out 10 minutes into the second half, when Bruno Fernandes fired a volley into the right side of his goal.

It was a good finish by Fernandes and, and while there wasn’t much Bazunu could have done about it, he will be disappointed to have conceded it.

HOW DID THAT STAY OUT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/83u32cQLGH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 27, 2022

Ronaldo reunion.

There was also a brief reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who saw his penalty saved by Bazunu when Ireland met Portugal last September.

Ronaldo came on as a 68th-minute substitute for Jadon Sancho, before going down holding his thigh less than 10 minutes later.

The niggle appeared to have an effect, as the highest goalscorer in international football history failed to trouble Bazunu during the closing minutes.

Ronaldo was joined on the pitch by former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro as United looked to see out the game.

Outstanding finish! 🎯 Bruno Fernandes finds the back of the Southampton net with a first-time finish ✅ pic.twitter.com/P9oCDRLaOA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 27, 2022

Gavin Bazunu.

With the eyes of the world watching, and with some of the biggest names in football on the opposing team, Bazunu can certainly leave St. Mary’s today with his head held high.

It says a lot for Southampton’s performance that David de Gea was the busier of the two goalkeepers, but when he was called upon Bazunu did exactly what he needed to do.

The Dubliner was given a WhoScored rating of 7.08 for his performance and while he still awaits a first Premier League clean sheet, he seems to be adjusting well to regular top flight football.

