Gavin Bazunu praised after Portsmouth debut.

Gavin Bazunu contributed to a good weekend for Irish players across the water by keeping a clean sheet on his Portsmouth debut.

The Ireland goalkeeper is on loan at Fratton Park from Manchester City and as well as keeping Crewe Alexandra out in the 2-0 victory, he also contributed to Portsmouth’s second goal which was scored by Ireland hopeful Marcus Harness.

Freeman > Tunnicliffe > Freeman > Harness > Raggett > Bazunu > Robertson > Curtis > Tunnicliffe > Harness 😎 Football.#Pompey pic.twitter.com/Duy5jHqsZn — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) August 15, 2021

Gavin Bazunu can be an attacking weapon.

Afterwards, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley was full of praise for the 19-year-old Dubliner and highlighted how he can be used as an attacking weapon this season.

“There’s so much faith in him that he can be a real protagonist in our attacking play, despite wearing the number one,” Cowley said, adding: “Gavin can play so high out of his goal and that allows us to use him as our pivot and that allows us to get an extra number up the pitch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Bazunu (@gavin_bazunu)

Gavin Bazunu has competition for the number one spot.

Bazunu and fellow goalkeeper Alex Bass are set to compete for the Portsmouth number one spot this season and Cowley feels blessed to have them both at the club.

“I think he (Bass) is a really good goalkeeper but I genuinely think we have got two of the best young goalkeepers in this country and I think it is our strongest position.

“Competition drives the standards and that is so important. They have got to see each other as each other’s best friends.”

Gavin Bazunu among strong Irish contingent at Portsmouth.

Bazunu is joined in the Portsmouth Irish contingent by Harness, who declared for Ireland in 2019, as well as Shaun Williams and Ronan Curtis.

The goalkeeper made his senior Ireland debut in the acrimonious defeat to Luxembourg back in March, a game in which he was praised for his organisation and communication.

He followed this up with starts against Qatar, Andorra and Hungary.

Bazunu will hope that his form for Portmouth can help secure a place in the Ireland goal for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Other Irish players to impress in England include Shane Duffy, who made a winning return to the Brighton team, and Troy Parrott, who was named in the EFL Team of the week.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu, portsmouth