Portsmouth boss compares Gavin Bazunu with Arsenal and Chelsea stars

Portsmouth manager hails Gavin Bazunu.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has said that Gavin Bazunu is ‘right up there” with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea.

While it may seem unusual to compare a goalkeeper to outfield Premier League youngsters, Cowley was going by his experience of having Smith Rowe and Chalobah on loan with him when he managed Huddersfield Town during the 2019/20 season.

Gavin Bazunu is “right up there”.

Similarly, the current Pompey manager has had Bazunu on a temporary deal from the Dubliner’s parent club Manchester City this season, and when asked about the Dubliner’s progress, he compared the youngster favourably with Smith Rowe and Chalobah.

“Emile Smith Rowe, Trevoh Chalobah, they are both playing regularly in the Premier League now. Gavin is right up there,” Cowley told Hampshire Live.

“He is top, brilliant, I love him. I’m going to miss that kid, I’m going to really, really miss him, every single day.”

Progress at Portsmouth.

While there is still seven games left in the League One season, Cowley is clearly getting used to the idea of the Ireland goalkeeper heading back to Man City this summer.

When that they comes, he will have nothing but fond memories of having Bazunu under his wing.

“Exceptional, exceptional, top,” Cowley said of the 20-year-old’s progress this season. “I have spoken about him many times and I normally don’t speak about the young ones because I don’t like them to get ahead of themselves, but he has got such an unbelievable mind-set that it doesn’t matter that I speak well of him because he will always want better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Bazunu (@gavin_bazunu)

“I thought he was brilliant on Tuesday (against Bolton Wanderers) and he will stick pick faults in it and things he can do. He’s sitting next door with Nicky (Cowley) and Michael Poke (goalkeeper coach) now looking at Cheltenham’s build and where he can find the free man and exploit the space.

“He’s a student of the game, he’s so bright for some so young and I don’t know whether to say the world at his feet or his hands.”

Gavin Bazunu’s next step.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is sure to have been kept up to date with Bazunu’s form and while it’s unlikely that the stopper will challenge Ederson for the number one jersey at the Etihad next season, it’s possible that he will be kept around to provide back-up to the Brazilian.

A more likely scenario in the short-term is another loan deal, with a number of Premier League and Championship clubs thought to be keen on acquiring his services next season.

If Bazunu makes the kind of impression at his next club as he has done at Portsmouth, he will be doing very well indeed.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu, Republic of Ireland