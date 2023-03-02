Kilkenny native Gavan Holohan recalls watching epic Man United v Arsenal semi-final after FA Cup heroics

Gavan Holohan becomes FA Cup hero.

Kilkenny native Gavan Holohan has harked back to 1999’s epic semi-final between Manchester United and Arsenal, after his own FA Cup heroics on Wednesday night.

Holahan dispatched two penalties as fourth-tier Grimsby Town stunned Premier League Southampton by knocking them out at the fifth round stage.

Man United v Arsenal 1999.

A Duje Caleta-Car goal for the Saints in the 65th minute had the Mariners sweating over the result, but in the end the away side held out for a famous win.

On the morning after the game, Holohan took to Twitter to share his joy, with the 31-year-old reflecting back on his first FA Cup memory in 1999.

At the time, Man United were chasing an unprecedented Treble, while Arsenal were going for second-consecutive league and cup double, when the pair went head-to-head at Villa Park, in the last-ever FA Cup semi-final replay.

Dreaming of Wembley.

After David Beckham gave United first-half lead with a long-range strike, Dennis Bergkamp equalised for the Gunners before the Dutchman spurned an opportunity to win the game late on, when his penalty was saved by Peter Schmeichel.

With United already reeling from having their captain Roy Keane sent off in the second-half, Ryan Giggs scored with a solo run in extra-time, and the mazy dribble is now remembered as one of the most iconic in the long and storied history of the FA Cup.

“Giggsy v Arsenal 99 season semi final was my first proper memory of the cup,” posted Holohan on Thursday morning.

“I dreamt of nights like this & what a special group to do it with. The Mariners in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup now who says the magic of the cup is dead.”

Giggsy v Arsenal 99 season semi final was my first proper memory of the cup I dreamt of nights like this & what a special group to do it with. the mariners in the quarter finals of the FA Cup now who says the magic of the cup is dead 🪄 🎩 🏆🐟🖤🤍 @officialgtfc pic.twitter.com/u7hSgCuk6Q — Gavan Holohan (@Gav_Holohan34) March 2, 2023

Gavan Holohan and Grimsby to take on Brighton.

The former Drogheda United and Waterford midfielder is now just one step away from a semi-final of his own, after Grimsby were drawn away to Brighton in the last-eight.

While the high-flying Seagulls will be an altogether tougher prospect than struggling Southampton, Holohan and his teammates have already shown that anything is possible on the road to Wembley.

