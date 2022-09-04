Gary Neville laughs off Wayne Rooney’s take on infamous tunnel incident

Gary Neville laughs off Wayne Rooney recollection.

Gary Neville has laughed off the latest taken on the infamous 2005 Highbury tunnel incident, which has come in Wayne Rooney’s Sunday Times column.

The footage of Manchester United captain Roy Keane spitting venom towards his Arsenal counterpart Patrick Vieira has gone down in Premier League folklore, and there isn’t much anyone can add to it.

However, Rooney has attempted to do so in his latest column, in which he reflects on Neville’s role in the clash between the two skippers.

Famously, the now-Sky Sports pundit was confronted by Vieira ahead of the game, as the Frenchman took issue with Neville’s aggressive approach in previous meetings between the rivals.

Wayne Rooney: “Gary Neville is not a fighter.”

“Arsenal’s players had targeted Gary Neville, for whatever reason, and it started in the warm-up,” writes Rooney.

“I think Vieira and someone else chased Gary down the tunnel. He’s not a fighter, Gary – not off the pitch – and he ran into our dressing room.”

Neville now has taken to Twitter to have a little fun at Rooney’s recollection, posting “this story changes every year,” alongside a laugher emoji.

This story changes every year 😂 https://t.co/rJ6dQ8loNG — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 4, 2022

2005 tunnel incident.

Rooney arrived at United as an 18-year-old, just six months before the incident, and he can clearly be seen standing in the background as Keane expressed his anger towards Vieira.

“You can see on the footage that I’m laughing because it was quite funny. Though inside, I was thinking ‘Roy, don’t do anything silly here, don’t get sent off.”

United went on to win 4-2 on the night, in what was arguably the final chapter of the intense rivalry shared by the two clubs’ players across the turn of the century.

The infamous tunnel scene between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira. Roy was named Man of the Match 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ifrwMy8as5 — Irish Football Pics (@irish_pics) August 10, 2021

Patrick Vieira’s take.

Vieira has recently given his own take on what happened that night and unsurprisingly, Neville is involved in his memory of the incident.

“Gary Neville had this habit of kicking players around. He found it really difficult so his option was to kick players around,” said the now-Crystal Palace manager.

“Of course, as captains, Roy and I were defending our players. Both clubs’ players wanted to dominate the other one, and when I look at those matches again, they make me smile.

“Those were the good times of football. But I don’t think you need that to be rivals. That’s just two football clubs who wanted to dominate and to win.”

Read More About: Arsenal, gary neville, Manchester United, Wayne Rooney