Gary Neville disagrees with Sky Sports colleagues on what Romelu Lukaku should do next

Gary Neville on Romelu Lukaku.

Gary Neville has disagreed with Graeme Souness’ assertion that Romelu Lukaku should apologise to his Chelsea teammates for his recent controversial interview.

Lukaku was dropped by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel for their crunch Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Sunday, as punishment for the interview which was made public earlier this week.

Souness calls for Romelu Lukaku apology.

In the interview with Sky in Italy, the Belgian forward said: “I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

Speaking ahead of the match between the two Premier League giants, Souness said that Lukaku should apologise to his teammates before being considered for selection, something that Jamie Carragher agreed with.

However, Neville has taken a different view from his colleagues by suggesting that an apology would be a pointless endeavour, while adding that the Belgian forward simply told the truth.

Gary Neville: “I don’t think he can say sorry.”

“What I am looking for from Lukaku now is not a ‘sorry,'” Neville said ahead of his commentary duties on Sunday.

“I don’t think he can say sorry, he’s told the truth, as brutally as he has.

“I think all he can do is make this relationship transactional and say ‘look, I said what I said, I stand behind what I said. Probably in hindsight, I could have kept it to myself and not made those words public but what I guarantee you as Chelsea Football Club, and fans is that I will give you my all for the next three or four years of my contract because you’ve put a large investment into me.’

“He’s told the truth.”

“I can’t see how anything other than that would be something that Romelu Lukaku could say,” Neville continued.

“What I don’t want to see this week is him saying ‘oh, I didn’t mean it, I’m sorry, I love this club.’

“That’s not going to wash because the reality of it is, he has told the truth, we have to appreciate the truth in the media when a player speaks his mind.

“But it’s difficult to unravel the truth when it’s as brutal as the words that Lukaku said and he has to now somehow try and get back into Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

“The fans have got to try and accept him, I think they will if he carries on playing and he does what he’s been doing.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea back in August for a club record fee of £97.5 million, over eight years after he last played for the club.

This season, he has hit five Premier League goals in 13 appearances, including two over the festive period.

