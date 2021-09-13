Gary Neville reacts positively to biennial World Cup idea

Gary Neville sees logic in biennial World Cup.

Gary Neville has offered his thoughts on a proposed biennial World Cup, saying that “there is a logic to it.”

The plan to have a World Cup every two years is being led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in his current role as Fifa’s Chief of Global Football Development.

Gary Neville: Let’s simplify the calendar.

A feasibility study its potential is underway and Fifa are said to have the backing of 166 of 210 national associations.

However, both Uefa and South American governing body Conmebol have come out strongly against the idea, even threatening to boycott a World Cup that takes place every two summers.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Gary Neville podcast, the ex-Manchester United defender took a positive, if a little cautious, view towards the idea.

“He (Wenger) has been presenting it behind the scenes to people over the past three or four months,” Neville said. “There is a logic to it, there is a sense to it. There is a feeling that actually rather than there being an overseas tour for the clubs, and three or four international games in the summer, let’s simplify the calendar.”

Gary Neville on the benefits of a biennial World Cup.

Neville was one of the most vocal critics of the European Super League when plans emerged in April and he went on to suggest the timing might not be ideal for more radical changes to be proposed.

“The problem at the moment is the delivery and execution of it through a time where we’ve just experienced the European Super League.

“There is a feeling that it’s about money. I get that and and we’ve got to be careful that we don’t saturate the game and squeeze too much juice out of the orange.

“But I don’t like the September, October, November international breaks for the Premier League. I never have and I don’t think the fans like it.

Listen to the Gary Neville podcast as he talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's instant impact in Manchester, Liverpool's win at Leeds and Arsene Wenger's radical plans for the World Cup…👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2021

“One of Arsene’s ideas is you put all World Cup qualifiers into a four-week period in October and November and it’s all done in a concentrated period without all these little mini-breaks.”

