Gary Neville mocks Man United in response to his sister’s tweet

Gary Neville responds to sister’s tweet.

Gary Neville couldn’t resist a dig at his old club Manchester United when responding to a tweet posted by his sister Tracey.

The younger sister of Gary and twin sister of Phil, Tracey Neville has conquered the sporting world in her own right, by representing England in netball before coaching the team to Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

Gary Neville: “You not been to United?”

Her brothers, meanwhile, are recognised for their time playing for Man United and with the family hailing from nearby Bury, the topic of the Red Devils is never far away, as Tracey discovered when she posted an innocent tweet about Blackpool Circus on Wednesday night.

‘Today we went to Blackpool Circus,’ Tracey wrote. ‘The most tired, outdated show I’ve seen in a long time! Supposedly it’s for kids! Well it did a good job of getting mine to sleep.’

Never missing an opportunity to bring every conversation back to football, Gary reshared his sibling’s tweet with the words ‘you not been to United recently,’ something which amused and riled his large Twitter following in equal measure.

You not been to United recently 😂😂 https://t.co/h9tdeIVoXe — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 6, 2022

Gary Neville’s Man United criticism.

The eldest Neville has been very vocal about the problems as his old club this season, go so far as to call the players a “bunch of whingebags” during a 1-1 draw Newcastle United back in December.

More recently, he has coming out against the constant leaks that appear to come from the Old Trafford dressing room, telling the culprits in no uncertain terms that he knows who they are.

“What they don’t realise, unfortunately, is that when they do go and speak to the media, those media people come and speak to us, so we find out about it. So we know who’s briefing and the reality is we don’t like it,” the Sky Sports pundit said on The Gary Neville Podcast back in February.

Erik ten Hag set for Man United job.

While it has generally been a miserable season for United, the club appear to be taking steps this week to rectify the situation.

According to widespread reports, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is on the verge of agreeing a deal to become United’s new manager at the end of the season, something which Neville is sure to have an opinion about.

As a fan of the club, the former full-back is unlikely to tolerate any more performances like the one in the draw against Leicester City last Saturday, which he called “flat and boring”.

As the Old Trafford bigwigs prepare their next appointment, interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be hoping for an improved performance when the club travel to Goodison Park for a Premier League meeting with Everton on Saturday.

Kick-off for that one is at 12.30pm and it will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

