Gary Neville slams Man United players as a “bunch of whinge-bags” in incredible half-time rant

Gary Neville slams Man United “whinge-bags”.

Gary Neville labelled Manchester United’s players a “bunch of whinge-bags” during their Premier League encounter with Newcastle United on Monday night.

Although Edinson Cavani’s second half goal rescued a point, it’s likely that Man United’s poor first half display will live longer in the memory.

Ralf Rangnick’s side put in a dismal first half performance, during which Newcastle took a 1-0 lead courtesy of a brilliant Allan Saint-Maximin strike.

Man United’s woeful first half.

Coming in from the left-hand side, the French attacker turned Diogo Dalot before deceiving Harry Maguire with a feint and firing into David de Gea’s goal.

Despite only conceding one goal in the first 45 minutes, Man United were woeful throughout and the Monday Night Football pairing of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville let them know about it at half-time.

Aside from the performance, Neville also took issue with the Red Devils players’ body language and behaviour, referring to them as a “bunch of whinge-bags” during his half-time rant.

Gary Neville: “They’re complaining about everything.”

“Nothing,” the former United defender said when asked if he had seen any positives in the first half.

“I haven’t seen anything other than the fact they’ve had 16 days without a game, there’s potentially some sort of reason there but I’m not I’m not really looking at that to be honest, because there are still basics of the game that you can do properly.

“Win your battles, go in for tackles properly, show a little bit of urgency, look like it matters. They’re whingeing at each other. They’re a bunch of whinge-bags.

“Watch them on that pitch. I’m not going to go into the names but honestly, they’re whinging at each other, their arms are up in the air, complaining about everything.

“Honestly, they’re absolutely shocking out there. To be honest with you, they got the last manager the sack and Ralf Rangnick’s not going to get the sack, he’s only had two or three weeks with them.

“But they’ll get a lot of managers the sack if they carry on like that.”

🗣 "They are a bunch of whingebags. They are absolutely shocking out there."@GNev2 has nothing positive to say about Manchester United's first half performance pic.twitter.com/KsCDORbUF9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

