Gary Neville: Man United’s start to season “worse than it looks”

Ex-defender fears for Solskjaer.

Gary Neville has described Man United’s start to the season as “worse than it looks” in the latest edition of The Overlap Fan Debate.

In the episode, released on Thursday, Neville is joined by ex-Man United teammate Paul Scholes, as well as his regular Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher, and among a number of Premier League topics, the current situation at the Old Trafford club is the first issue addressed.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table and have failed to win either of their most recent two matches in the competition.

On top of that, they are out of the League Cup and suffered defeat in their opening Champions League group game against Young Boys of Switzerland.

Gary Neville: My fear for Manchester United.

Because of all this, storm clouds have begun to gather over Old Trafford once more but Neville feels that things might actually be worse than they look for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“My fear for Ole is that the start of the season is worse than it looks,” Neville said. “At the moment, you look at the league and you think they’re two points off the top but they haven’t played a single team.

“I’ve not watched United yet this season live because I’ve been doing all of the other games. Liverpool have played top teams, Chelsea have played top teams, Manchester City have played top teams. They’ve all played each other.

“United haven’t kicked a ball against what you would call a top team yet. They now have four games against the top six teams in the next month or so and my fear is that the start of the season looks worse than it is on paper.

Man United face difficult run of games.

When pressed on whether Solskjaer deserves to keep his job, Neville suggested that he should but that the situation could have been different if the Norwegian had the role a few years earlier.

“If Ole had been the manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson slipstream, he would be gone by now, but because of those bad experiences that Man United have had getting rid of managers, they’re going to live with him and believe in the project for a longer period. I think it’s the right way to go.”

Neville is right about Man United’s intimidating-looking fixture list, with matches against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Man City all looming large.

First up though, is a return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

