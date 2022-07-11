Gary Neville tells Man United fans to stop “bullying” Harry Maguire

Gary Neville backs Harry Maguire.

Gary Neville has called on Manchester United fans to stop “bullying” Harry Maguire, after it was confirmed that the defender will captain the club again this season.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag gave his backing to under-fire Maguire on Monday by confirming that the England man will wear the captain’s armband during 2022/23, despite multiple calls for a change of captain.

Harry Maguire remains Man United captain.

“Harry Maguire is the captain,” said the Dutch coach. “Of course, I have to get to know all the players but he is the established captain and he has achieved a lot of success.”

As United woefully underperformed last season, it was Maguire who received the bulk of the criticism for his on-pitch performances, while many felt that he might be better off without the pressure of being captain.

The issue of the captaincy reportedly led to some tension within the dressing room, with the squad split on whether interim manager Ralf Rangnick should have stuck with Maguire or given the armband to Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, it is now confirmed that Ten Hag has followed the lead of Rangnick with this particular decision and it’s something that Neville agrees with.

Gary Neville: “Stop bullying him.”

‘Good,’ tweeted Neville, who is a former Man United captain himself, after Ten Hag made his comments.

Naturally, the Sky Sports pundit was faced with plenty of Twitter users who were in disagreement, and he later summed up his opinion as follows:

‘So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him.’

Dip in form.

Maguire was appointed club captain during his first season at the club in 2019/20, when then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed him the armband after the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan.

While prone to errors, Maguire drew praise for his form during 2020/21, as United finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League Final.

However, his dip in form last season, as well as his tendency to spread the blame in post-match interviews, led to calls for him to be stripped of the captaincy.

