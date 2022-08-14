Gary Neville recalls his own height issues in Lisandro Martinez assessment

Gary Neville on Lisandro Martinez concerns.

Gary Neville has expressed concern at the suitability of Lisandro Martinez as a Premier League centre-back, citing his own struggles in trying to play the position as a youngster.

Much has been made of Martinez’s 5 foot 9 inch frame and doubts over the near-£50 million signing from Ajax intensified after a poor performance in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

The Argentinian was substituted at half-time after struggling with the physicality of the London side’s forward line and Neville feels that this is a problem that could continue.

The former Man United captain largely played at centre-back as he was coming through as a youngster before eventually settling at right-back, as Alex Ferguson felt his height could serve as a problem against big Premier League forwards.

Gary Neville on his own experiences.

“When I heard he (Martinez) was 5 foot 9, it took me back,” Neville said on Sky Sports after the game.

“I loved playing centre-back, I was a centre-back in the youth team, I was centre-back in the reserve team. I came into United, I probably played 40 or 50 games in my first 150 at centre-back.

“I’d seen Paul Parker before me who was an outstanding centre-back but there always came a point where physically it became too much for me and he had to take me out of centre-back and put me at right-back, because I physically could not handle the 6 foot 2 strikers that basically were up against me in the box on set pieces, on crosses.

“I had to give up that feeling that I would be a centre-back. Alex Ferguson tried it for about three or four years, where he kept putting me back in, but honestly I think, it’d be very different in this league to succeed, no matter how good you are.”

🗣 “It’s just not great, they did target him.” Gary Neville doubts Lisandro Martínez to be a success at centre-back in the Premier League due to his height. pic.twitter.com/YYDv2Z9O4p — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 13, 2022

Lisandro Martinez options.

While Martinez excelled as a centre-back while working under Man United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, he is also capable of playing at full-back and in midfield.

Neville went to say how this versatility could lead to a change in position for the 24-year-old.

“I think left in maybe a back three could potentially work,” continued the pundit. “Maybe playing in midfield because we know he can do that.

“I think he’s got a tenacity, to be fair, I wouldn’t judge him at all at this moment in time but to say that I think he can play in a back four away at Brentford… I think (Ivan) Toney and (Bryan) Mbeumo will cause him problems, not just in this game but every game that they play against him here.

⭕ "BRENTFORD ARE DEMOLISHING MAN UTD!" ⭕ Bryan Mbeumo adds a fourth, this is simply unbelievable! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/wcIKWHqnY9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2022

“Lisandro Martinez can’t compete.”

“He physically can’t compete with them, I couldn’t when I was playing as a centre-back when I was younger and I thought I was a decent centre-back who knew my position, knew the game but I couldn’t do it.

“Gary Pallister had to keep coming over and swap with me. When I saw them swapping in the first half, with Harry Maguire on the long throw, I remembered when Pally used to swap with me.

“If you’re having to swap positions as a centre-back to compensate for the other one, it’s just not great and that’s what continually happened. They did target him in that first half.”

After two defeats in their opening two games of the season, things could get worse before they get better for United, as they prepare to host arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday August 22nd.

