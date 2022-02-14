Gary Neville warns Man United players that he knows who is leaking stories to the media

Gary Neville knows who is behind Man United leaks.

Gary Neville has said that he knows which Manchester United players are behind the regular leaks that are coming out of the club.

Throughout the season, reports of the factions inside the Old Trafford dressing room have been commonplace, with the latest on Friday suggesting that some players have likened first team coach Chris Armas to fictional football manager Ted Lasso, from the Apple TV comedy/drama of the same name.

Gary Neville: “Man United players are disrespectful.”

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast on Sunday, the former Red Devils captain made clear his anger at the players for disrespecting Armas, while also firing a warning to anyone who is letting these kinds of stories escape the walls of the club.

“I thought that was downright disrespectful on Friday,” Neville said. “I didn’t find it funny at all, the fact that they were describing the number two of Ralf Rangnick as Ted Lasso.

“I didn’t find it funny at all, I thought it was disrespectful, it was disgusting in fact. It actually summed up what I think of them… they are disrespectful.

“I think if I was Ralf Rangnick and his number two, to be honest with you, I would gain strength from that because I wouldn’t want to be on the same page as some of those players who are leaking that story.”

Gary Neville’s warning to those behind the leaks.

Neville went on to recall a time early in his broadcasting career, when he was shocked at how Sky Sports colleagues were receiving information from Chelsea players in the latter days of Andre Villas-Boas’ ill-fated time in charge.

“I was like, ‘does this actually happen?’ Players’ agents, players’ PR teams are briefing the media on matchday about what’s going on in the club?

“It was the first time that I’d ever seen it and known it happened, and it really unnerved me, but it’s happening at Manchester United now.

“What they don’t realise, unfortunately, is that when they do go and speak to the media, those media people come and speak to us, so we find out about it. So we know who’s briefing and the reality is we don’t like it.

“We’re not buying it.”

While Neville vowed not to “throw people under the bus,” certain Man United players may have gotten a jolt when the former full-back began speaking about the leaks.

“Stop it,” was Neville’s advice to anyone culpable. “Go in, work as hard as you can. Do the best you can. Never give in. Represent you, your family, the club the very best you can every single game. If you get picked, go for it, if you don’t get picked, support the lads on the pitch.

“Don’t try and be clever, don’t try and blame anybody else, don’t try and push your messages out thinking that we’re going to buy it. We’re not buying it, none of us are buying it and the fans can see right through it.

Man United’s next attempt at putting things right on the pitch will come on Tuesday night, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

