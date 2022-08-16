Gary Neville recalls kicking ball into crowd in 2005 incident

Gary Neville kicks ball into crowd.

Gary Neville has reminded football fans of an unsavoury incident he was involved in 2005, while speaking on Monday Night Football.

Sky Sports were covering the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on Monday and the post-match talk was dominated by Darwin Nunez’s headbutt on Joachim Andersen.

The Uruguayan received a red card on his home debut for Liverpool and while Neville described the incident as a “moment of madness,” the pundit was also able to empathise by reflecting on his own actions during his playing career.

The ex-Manchester United man recalled on a night in April 2005, when he kicked a ball into the crowd during a game against Everton at Goodison Park, before receiving a red card from referee Phil Dowd.

“I’ve done two or three things like this in my career,” Neville said on Monday Night Football, in reference to Nunez’s headbutt.

“We don’t know why we react. We just have no idea. We go off, we think ‘what the hell did I just do?’. Honestly, I kicked a ball at a fan at Everton. I did the same (headbutt) against Steve McManaman in a game.

“You (pointing to Jamie Carragher) would have done madness things as well, you threw a coin back into the stand once and stuff like that.”

Carragher shook his head at the mention of his own incident, which happened in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal in 2002 and for which he received a formal police warning, as well as a £40,000 from his club.

It's 19 years since an Arsenal fan chucked a coin at @Carra23 at Highbury. Carragher threw it back and was subsequently sent off. pic.twitter.com/iXcKkWYTVH — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) January 27, 2021

“Gary Neville should know better.”

For his part, Neville was forgiven by then-14-year-old Tom Jones, who was winded by the ball that he full-back kicked into the stand.

“Tom’s still a fan and Gary Neville happens to be one of his favourite players,” the boy’s step-father told BBC after the incident. “He does not hold it against him (Neville), although he was slightly winded when the ball hit him in the chest on Wednesday night.”

Neville’s manager Alex Ferguson was less generous after the 1-0 defeat to the Toffees, which helped consign United to a second-consecutive third-place Premier League finish.

“I don’t know the exact rule but you can’t kick a ball at the spectators, not nowadays anyway,” said Ferguson. “Gary Neville should know that. There was plenty of intimidation from Everton supporters today – that’s always there and you’ll get it in a derby game like this – but Gary Neville should know better.”

