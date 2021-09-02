Gary Neville says Jurgen Klopp is “not himself” at the moment

Gary Neville shares his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “not himself” at the moment, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Neville appeared in the latest episode of YouTube show Webby & O’Neill, where he talked about a number of topics such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, Raphael Varane’s introduction to the club and the Premier League title race as a whole.

Gary Neville on Liverpool’s problems.

One of the contenders for this year’s title is Liverpool but when the conversation moved to the Anfield club, Neville expressed the opinion that they were losing the fear factor that they had possessed over the past few years.

“I was at the game between Liverpool and Chelsea on Saturday,” the ex- Man United defender says of the match between the two clubs that finished 1-1 on Saturday.

“After the game, sometimes you can’t put your finger on it. Something’s not right. It’s not bad but there’s just something missing.

“Jurgen Klopp doesn’t seem himself.”

“I remember going to Anfield three years ago and thinking ‘we’re in trouble’. Two years ago, ‘we’re in serious trouble’ because of the crowd, the players, the speed of the football, the front three.

“Then Alisson and Van Dijk came and I was like ‘oh dear, we’re in trouble, they’re going to win the league’. You can just feel it, you can see when something’s right.”

“There not the team they were two years ago. They’re a good team and they’ll win a lot of games

“Jurgen Klopp doesn’t seem himself at the moment. In interviews, he was a joy and at the moment he seems a little bit narked. Something is bugging him, it could be me, it could be (Jamie) Carragher, it could be anybody.”

Neville goes on to suggest that Klopp might be looking at other clubs’ spending sprees with envious eyes, with the likes of Man United, Manchester City and Chelsea splashing out on big name signings while Liverpool have only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate.

“They haven’t got the money that other clubs have got,” Neville continues. “Klopp is doing an unbelievable job with the resources that he has.

“At the moment, he may have wanted more support in the transfer market, he might have wanted two or three big players.”

Liverpool remain unbeaten this season.

While Liverpool’s problems since winning the league in 2019/20 have been clear to see, they remain unbeaten after the first three matches of this campaign.

As Neville says, the club’s rivals have improved their squads and taking the Premier League trophy back to Anfield this season would be seen as a massive achievement.

Liverpool’s next Premier League match is away to Leeds United on September 12th.

You can listen to all of Neville’s views in the video below, with the chat about Liverpool coming towards the end.

