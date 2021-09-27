Gary Neville slams “embarrassing” new trend among footballers

Gary Neville has had enough.

Gary Neville has stated that footballers apologising for errors such as missed penalties is “embarrassing.”

Over the weekend, Bruno Fernandes posted a lengthy statement following his penalty miss against Aston Villa, just 10 days after his Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard shared a similar message on the back of his mistake against Young Boys in the Champions League.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10)

Gary Neville: It’s embarrassing.

What usually follows is teammates, and often rival players, fill the comment sections with “powerful” emojis such as the fistbump, the heart, or the strong bicep.

Gary Neville, for one, has had enough and he made that much clear during a Twitter Q&A he conducted on Monday afternoon.

When asked whether players should be apologising for missing penalties, the Sky Sports pundit called the trend “embarrassing” and promised that he will address the subject in the coming weeks.

“They need to sack their PR people, speak with some authenticity and get on with it,” Neville tweeted. “I’m going to go big on this in the next few weeks. They’ve all got these comms managers that are creating personalities that don’t exist.”

It’s embarrassing! They need to sack their PR people , speak with some authenticity and get on with it . I’m going to go big on this in the next few weeks . They’ve all got these comms managers , that are creating personalities that don’t exist ! https://t.co/wWxYIykVQT — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 27, 2021

While the practice of apologising online has gone on for some time, it seems to have gathered pace in recent months.

On Sunday, Manchester United went as far as putting together a graphic consisting of supportive messages from squad members towards Fernandes and the emoji-heavy picture has itself been the subject of some online mockery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Should footballers rein it in?

While we wouldn’t want to go too far down the Roy Keane “do me a favour” route, we think Neville does have a point on this one.

His issue appears to be with all the messages sounding the same and when that happens, it’s hard to take them seriously.

Perhaps some Man United stars could take a leaf out of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s book after the defender remained silent on social media on the back of his costly red card against Young Boys a fortnight ago.

Then again, if players wish to portray an exaggerated sense of guilt after every single error, that’s up to them.

Whatever the case, it seems like Neville has already picked out a topic to discuss during his next appearance on Monday Night Football.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: apology, Bruno Fernandes, gary neville, Instagram, sky sports, Social Media