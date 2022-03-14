Gary Neville speaks out on Eddie Howe’s continued avoidance of Saudi-related questions

Gary Neville speaks out on Eddie Howe.

Gary Neville has said that Eddie Howe is going to have to answer questions on Newcastle United’s Saudi ownership.

Since being appointed as Magpies manager in November, Howe has very much taken a “no comment” approach to questions relating to human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the ex-Bournemouth boss was specifically asked about the fact that 81 people were executed in the gulf state over the weekend but, again, journalists were met with stony-faced replies that Howe will only comment on football matters.

This will have to change, Neville said on Monday, particularly in light of how Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is balancing being employed by the London club, while answering questions on the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

Eddie Howe repeatedly refuses to answer questions relating to the Newcastle owners and links to Saudi Arabia 🤐 pic.twitter.com/giMZnwS2kH — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 13, 2022

Gary Neville: “These questions aren’t going away.”

“Thomas Tuchel has done it well and Eddie Howe is going to have to do that,” Neville said during an appearance on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

“If you’re a football manager now, you’re going to have to stand up and answer those questions. One thing is for certain – the journalists have to ask them.

“It’s going to come to Manchester City’s people soon. Pep Guardiola is going to start getting asked these questions because it isn’t going away.

“If in the next year or two, a regulator is brought in and it’s found that you can’t have state money in football in this country, they’re going to have to potentially look back on what’s happened in the last 15-20 years because there’s already state money in this country, and that’s something that’s going to have to be looked at very closely because it’s going to set a massive precedent with what they do with Russia.”

🗣 "If you're a football manager now, you're going to have to stand up and answer those questions."@GNev2 expects the microscope to be on other Premier League clubs with their owners pic.twitter.com/nWq35CrjQk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2022

Elsewhere during MNF, Jamie Carragher called out Chelsea fans for hypocrisy after he faced criticism for saying Manchester United should pounce for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, given the current uncertainty surrounding Stamford Bridge.

“I wouldn’t change my opinion on it and the reason why I think it’s a little bit hypocritical of Chelsea supporters is that if teams are going to take advantage of the situation, Chelsea have been doing that for 20 years,” Carragher said, before citing the examples of Chelsea signing Ashley Cole from Arsenal and attempting to sign Steven Gerrard from Liverpool.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Eddie Howe, gary neville, necastle united