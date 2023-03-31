Gary Neville calls Denis Irwin the “best PL full-back” after Hall of Fame snub

Gary Neville hails Denis Irwin as the best.

Gary Neville has stated that Denis Irwin is “the best full-back in Premier League history,” after the Corkman was left out of the latest Hall of Fame nominations.

Earlier this week, a new round of 15 nominees were announced for the Premier League Hall of Fame, including the likes of Ashley Cole, Robbie Fowler, John Terry, and Neville himself.

Gary Neville backs Denis Irwin.

However, despite his haul of seven Premier League medals and a reputation as one as Alex Ferguson’s most dependable players, Irwin was nowhere to be seen.

This led to much discussion on social media, with Neville quote-tweeting a comment which described his former teammate as “criminally underrated”.

“Agree!,” posted the now-Sky Sports pundit. “Denis is the best full back in PL history! Fact.”

“Denis Irwin would play in any team.”

This drew further reaction, ranging from people vehemently stating that Ashley Cole was the greatest in the position, to others claiming that they hadn’t even heard of Irwin.

When a user stated that Irwin wouldn’t get into a current Premier League team managed by Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola, Neville hit back again.

“You didn’t watch him play then?,” he wrote. “Denis would play full back in any team of theirs! Left or Right! He didn’t give goals away, didn’t give the ball away, brilliant going forward and could take set pieces to the equal of most!”

Underrated.

Irwin’s absence from the latest round of nominations certainly points to the idea that his somewhat understated demeanour has affected people’s memory of what a great player he was.

Often described by Ferguson as his most consistent player during his time at Old Trafford, Irwin has also regularly been praised by both teammates and opponents alike.

Another Cork native, Roy Keane, was inducted into the Premier League hall of fame in 2021, but it looks like it might be another few years before Irwin joins him.

