Gary Neville criticises Man United tactics after Everton draw

Gary Neville critical of Manchester United tactics.

Gary Neville has criticised the tactics used by Man United, while urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stick with a settled starting XI in Premier League matches.

Red Devils manager Solskjaer has found himself under pressure again after a run of two wins in six matches in all competitions.

Gary Neville predicted positive Everton result.

Man United’s latest slip-up took place at home to Everton on Saturday as their Premier League meeting ended 1-1.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit said that he had actually predicted a worse outcome for United on Saturday and had expected Everton to win the game.

His feeling came after watching Cristiano Ronaldo rescue his former club midweek with a last-gasp goal against Villarreal at the end of another sub-par team performance.

“Ordinarily when Manchester United score in the last minute in the Champions League, I’d raise a glass of wine and try and do something a little bit tricky on Instagram to wind the masses up,” Neville said.

“I couldn’t do it. On Wednesday night when that goal went in, I thought that was a really poor performance. My immediate thought was ‘Everton will do you on Saturday’.

Gary Neville calls for Man United tactics change.

“That’s why I didn’t tweet out, Villarreal are a good team, don’t get me wrong, but their ability to counter-attack so many times and create chances, that cannot happen.

“I’ve been in that home dressing room at Old Trafford over a 15-20 year period and there were seasons where teams would counter-attack against us. In those seasons, you don’t win the league.

“If you can’t sustain attacks at Old Trafford and you’re letting teams penetrate back through you on the counter-attack, you ain’t winning that league.

“I thought Everton would do them on the counter-attack, I thought Rafa Benitez would know exactly what he was going to do and I thought Everton would win that game on Saturday.

“I watched the game yesterday and it surprised me that Everton didn’t win.”

Solskjaer urged to stick with settled XI.

Neville went on to compare Solskjaer’s tactics unfavourably to those of his Manchester City and Liverpool counterparts Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp and also called on the Norwegian to resist rotating his starting XI in league matches.

“Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s team sustain attacks, they push up the pitch and they have a way of being able to ring the box when they’re attacking so that the other team can’t get out,” the former Man United defender said.

“Man United don’t do that, they let teams counter-attack through them all the time. Maybe they have too many attacking players on the pitch, maybe the players aren’t alert enough to what’s going on or smart enough to be able to spot the danger in the game but something has got to change.

“I think Ole is going to have to pick a team that plays in the league. Keep a settled 11 as much as possible and let that team build.

“Ole at the moment is rotating, like Sir Alex Ferguson used to, because he has access to so many players, he’s almost picking different teams every game. That has got to stop now.”

With the international break now upon us, Neville called on Solskjaer and his coaching staff to take time to reflect and to “pick a team for the league and let that team build an identity.”

Once the Premier League resumes, Man United face an intimidating run of fixtures which includes trips to Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur as well as home matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, tactics