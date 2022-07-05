Gary Neville weighs in on Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo problem

Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to deal with the Cristiano Ronaldo situation as quickly as possible.

Ronaldo dropped a bombshell on the Old Trafford club last week by outlining his desire to leave the club, just 10 months after rejoining to much fanfare last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo latest.

It’s thought that Ronaldo is dismayed by United’s lack of confirmed transfers this summer, although the Red Devils are reportedly close to confirming deals for both Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.

Another reason Ronaldo wants to leave is his desire to play Champions League football, a competition he has appeared in for 20 consecutive seasons.

With United consigned to a Europa League campaign, it’s been reported that Chelsea and Barcelona are among those considering a move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Gary Neville: “Deal with it quickly.”

Neville, a former teammate of Ronaldo’s at United, took to Twitter on Tuesday night to offer his take on what’s looking like a messy situation.

‘The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it’s dealt with decisively and quickly,’ posted the Sky Sports pundit. ‘This can’t be a saga that takes the focus away from Erik ten Hag bedding in period for the next two months.’

Man United tour.

On Monday Ten Hag began his second week of training as the new Man United manager, and his first with a host of stars returning from breaks following the recent international window.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane were among those to acquaint themselves with the Dutchman, but Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen at Carrington, having cited family issues as a reason for his absence.

The 37-year-old was later spotted at the Portugal national team’s training ground in Lisbon, which suggests that a place on Man United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia is in doubt.

The club are due to fly to Bangkok on Friday, and hope to have Malacia and Eriksen with them. Whether Ronaldo will also be in the departure lounge though, is a different matter altogether.

