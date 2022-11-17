Gary Neville calls Cristiano Ronaldo a “good human being” despite criticism

Gary Neville responds to Cristiano Ronaldo criticism.

Gary Neville has given his first lengthy response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

In the explosive conversation, Ronaldo calls out former Manchester United teammate Neville for using his name to become more famous.

Neville has been a vocal critic of Ronaldo’s actions this season, including the incident in which Ronaldo left Old Trafford early during a win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

While Neville doesn’t agree with everything Ronaldo said to Morgan, the Sky Sports pundit has accepted the criticism that came his way.

Gary Neville: “Cristiano is a good human being.”

“It’s not true what he’s said but all’s fair in love and war,” said Neville on Sky Sports News on Thursday morning. “I know that I live in the game of criticism and I have to accept it, and I get plenty of it back.

“I love all of my teammates that I played with, including Cristiano. The disappointment I have in the last few weeks and months is that he dropped below a standard that I know he has and I know that he has set previously.

“He’ll realise that one day. He’ll know it’s a little bit wrong at the time, I suspect he’s a little bit uncomfortable in terms of the fallout of what’s happened.

“Deep down, he’s a sensitive, good human being. At the end of the day, he’s not handling the latter part of his career as easily as he could.

“I’m not against Cristiano Ronaldo, far from it. I couldn’t have any more admiration or respect for him. He’s the greatest football player that I’ve ever seen and the most talented footballer that I ever played with at Manchester United.”

🗣 "He's not handling the latter part of his career as easily as he could do."@GNev2 responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments directed at him in the interview with @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/w2yMM6VJWe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 17, 2022

Alejandro Garnacho.

One gripe that Neville did have with Ronaldo’s interview is that the teasers for it emerged just hours after his 18-year-old teammate Alejandro Garnacho scored a late winning goal against Fulham.

Neville feels that Ronaldo should not have taken the limelight from the youngster on a night in which Garnacho would normally have taken the headlines.

“I would probably have just rung Piers Morgan up and said ‘pull it back to tomorrow’,” said Neville. “‘Let’s let the young kid have his night tonight. I did think that was unwise personally.

“I was in a dressing room with people where there were definitely fights at times with the management or with the club. But we always had each other’s backs internally and we always looked after each other.

“It probably would have been better for Cristiano to put back the announcement of his interview to Monday, but the reality is it’s gone out.”

🗣 "I would've rang up @piersmorgan and said, look pull it back till tomorrow, let the kid have his night tonight."@GNev2 is critical of the timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about the young players at Man United following Garnacho's goal against Fulham pic.twitter.com/bnkuLMaFkb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 17, 2022

Ronaldo interview.

The first part of Ronaldo’s 90-minute interview aired on TalkTV on Wednesday night, with the second part coming on Thursday evening.

You can find out how to watch both parts in Ireland here.

