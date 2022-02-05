Gary Lineker suggests scrapping extra time and going straight to penalties

Gary Lineker calls for change.

Gary Lineker has suggested that football should scrap the additional 30 minutes of extra time if games are drawn, and instead go straight to penalties.

Picture the scene. You’re at a freezing cold Old Trafford on a Friday night, there’s been an announcement that no food or drink will be served between play due to a ‘technical problem,’ and you now have to stay for at least an extra half-hour in order to see who wins between Manchester United and Middlesbrough.

Gary Lineker conducts poll.

That was the reality for those in attendance at the FA Cup tie between the two sides on Friday night, as hungry and thirsty supporters watched a poor game go on beyond 10.30 pm before Middlesbrough eventually prevailed on penalties.

If it were up to Gary Lineker, those fans would have been in their beds a lot earlier, as the Match of the Day presenter took to Twitter to suggest binning extra time.

‘Quick poll if you don’t mind: Is it time for football to scrap extra time and go straight to penalties? I think so. How about you?’ he wrote, along with a poll that has since garnered over 90,000 votes.

Quick poll if you don’t mind: Is it time for football to scrap extra-time and go straight to penalties? I think so. How about you? — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 4, 2022

Should extra time be scrapped?

61.6% of respondents to Lineker’s tweet feel that it is indeed time to scrap extra time, while 38.4% answered ‘no’.

When it comes to most club cup competitions, Lineker may have a point.

In the midst of busy seasons, the last thing players and managers want is to play another 30 minutes, and this is something that the Carabao Cup has taken on board in recent years.

In that competition, drawn matches in the first five rounds now go straight to penalties, while the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, is an example of a major competition that has never traditionally used extra time, except for the final.

The drama of extra time.

That said, some of the most gripping Champions League knockout matches in recent years have required extra time, including Atletico Madrid’s win over Liverpool in 2020 and Real Madrid’s quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich in 2017.

As well as that, the two recent Champions League Finals between the Madrid rivals have both required extra time, with Real winning after 30 additional minutes in 2014 before defeating Atletico on penalties two years later.

And who could forget the drama of Euro 2020 last year when eight of the 15 knockout ties needed extra time, leaving the football-watching world on the edge of their sofas on those long summer nights.

While this kind of drama would be missed if Lineker gets his way, there’s definitely something to be said for heading straight to penalties during these even longer FA Cup winters.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup, gary lineker