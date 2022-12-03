Gary Lineker hits back at report on BBC team’s “luxury” Qatar accommodation

Gary Lineker hits back at report about Qatar accommodation.

Gary Lineker has slammed a report which claims the BBC’s World Cup team are staying in £2,500-a-night apartments in a luxury Doha complex.

The Daily Mail has reported on Saturday that Lineker and his colleagues are staying at the Le Mirage City Walk apartment complex in one of Doha’s most exclusive areas.

Luxury Qatar accommodation.

The accommodation is said to boast both a rooftop and indoor swimming pool, a landscaped terrace, a gym, a spa and a café, as well as football, tennis and basketball courts.

The publication quotes one British resident as saying that while all the team are happy to pose for selfies, “it’s a struggle to get a sunbed because some of them do like being around the rooftop pool.”

“I can’t imagine what the BBC must be paying to have all these people here?,” she added.

They just completely make shit up. It cost BBC a small fraction of that price. The landscaped terrace is basically a small bush. We’re surrounded by motorways in the middle of nowhere. Lots of Brits live in the building. Hilarious how obsessed they are with their anti BBC agenda. pic.twitter.com/oS9R6su899 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 3, 2022

Gary Lineker slams report.

However, Lineker has now suggested that the Mail’s article is a lot of fuss over nothing, as he took to Twitter to air his displeasure.

“They just completely make shit up,” posted the former England striker. “It cost BBC a small fraction of that price. The landscaped terrace is basically a small bush. We’re surrounded by motorways in the middle of nowhere. Lots of Brits live in the building. Hilarious how obsessed they are with their anti BBC agenda.”

Lineker is joined in Qatar by a star-studded line-up of pundits, as well as the BBC production team and commentators.

BBC World Cup team.

The likes of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Jermaine Jenas, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Danny Gabbidon, Ian Rush, Ashley Williams, Vincent Kompany, Didier Drogba and Jurgen Klinsmann have all flown over to work on BBC’s coverage of the World Cup.

Instagram followers of the likes of Richards, Shearer and Ferdinand have been kept up to date with the fun the team are having, with Lineker regularly cooking for his colleagues, while Richards livens spirits with his dance moves.

The full line-up of BBC, ITV and RTE pundits covering the World Cup can be found here.

