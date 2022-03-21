Gary Lineker hits back at Gary Neville over Man United ‘tone deaf’ claim

Gary Neville and Gary Lineker in disagreement.

Gary Lineker has responded to Gary Neville after the ex-Manchester United defender criticised the club’s players for embarking on what he calls a ‘global tour.’

With the international break upon us and United not due to play until April 2nd, several of their stars have taken the opportunity to enjoy some downtime.

Gary Neville calls out Man United players and staff.

This isn’t limited to Red Devils players, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick being pictured in Barbados at the cricket test match between the West Indies and England, while the club’s owner Avram Glazer was spotted at the Grand Prix in Bahrain.

None of this sits well with Neville so soon after the club suffered Champions League elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week, and he let everyone know about it on Monday morning.

“I remember a time when United players, managers, executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote on Twitter, adding: “This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are tone deaf!”

Lineker fires back.

Neville was speaking as someone who played for Man United during what was arguably their greatest era under Alex Ferguson and Lineker hit back by suggesting that they weren’t as innocent as the former full-back is making out.

“True, they were mostly busy getting hammered down the pub without everyone being on social media to spy on them,” the Match of the Day host wrote, to which Neville replied: “Not sure the spy needs to work too hard at test matches , F1 , boxing and UFC.”

“Do you really think that’s a problem? Going to watch other sports has always been a thing. A positive thing at that,” was Lineker’s response, before Neville answered:

“Of course it’s not a problem watching other sports. However, do you think it’s a good look for the owner (who hasn’t been to Manchester for an age) to be at the F1 and meeting Dubai elite about their sporting ambitions with United’s current situation?”

Special guests at today's match.🙏🏾

Ralf Rangnick, interim Manager of Manchester United and Sir Gordon Greenidge take a 📸. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/PTiHgwSUBL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 19, 2022

The two opinionated analysts are unlikely to reach an agreement any time soon but one thing that can’t be argued with is that United’s standards have rarely looked further away from the glory of the Ferguson era.

Once everyone is back on English soil, the club will prepare to face Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday April 2nd, in a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

