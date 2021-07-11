Gary Linker has issued advice to James Maddison.

Gary Lineker has taken a not-so-subtle dig at Arsenal while advising England and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison on his next move.

James Maddison, who wasn’t included in the England squad for Euro 2020, has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to The Gunners but according to Gary Lineker, he might be better off staying at the King Power Stadium.

Lineker, who has eight million followers on Twitter, retweeted a post which suggested Arsenal are preparing a bid for James Maddison and added the words: ‘From my experience, taking a backward step never ends well.’

From my experience, taking a backward step never ends well. @Madders10 https://t.co/3KmIAWxzyq — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

Gary Lineker’s beloved Leicester on the rise.

The former Foxes player also tagged Maddison in the tweet and the comment has naturally sparked debate among fans of both Arsenal and Leicester as to which club is in a better place at the moment.

On the one hand, you would have to say that Gary Lineker raises a good point. Leicester have finished above Arsenal in three of the last six Premier League seasons and The Foxes have been champions of England a lot more recently than The Gunners.

Back in May, they also added a first ever FA Cup to their 2015/16 Premier League triumph and their recruitment strategy has been the envy of numerous Premier League clubs over the past few years.

Leicester will also play in Europe this season, returning to the Europa League, while Arsenal will be absent from European competition for the first time since 1995/96.

A Gunners move for James Maddison could boost his profile.

On the other side of the argument, there’s no denying that Arsenal are a more recognisable global brand that Leicester City.

A move to The Emirates would expose James Maddison to a much wider international audience and it probably wouldn’t do any harm to his bank balance either.

James Maddison was clearly very proud to pick up a an FA Cup medal in May and despite Arsenal’s 17-year Premier League barren spell, they’ve been cup winners on five occasions since they were last crowned league champions, and they could help provide the 24-year-old with a few more medals.

Regardless of which club has the loftier ambitions at present, there’s no denying that James Maddison would be a good signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He’s been hugely impressive since signing for Leicester from Norwich in 2018 and while his 2020/21 form wasn’t enough to get him into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad, he will surely have his sights set on the World Cup in Qatar next year.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

