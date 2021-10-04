Gary Lineker on Ed Woodward friendship.

Gary Lineker has revealed that that Ed Woodward was in his garden as Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was confirmed.

The club’s executive vice-chairman is referred to as a “good friend” by Lineker in the latest episode of Match of the Day: Top 10 as the host recalls being in the company of Woodward when the deal went through.

Gary Lineker witnessed Ronaldo return up close.

“Put my cards on the table, Ed Woodward is a good friend of mine,” Lineker tells Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

“He’s my neighbour and he signed Ronaldo when he was in my garden. It was awesome.

“So that was good fun. I knew when he walked in and he was on the phone to (Ronaldo’s agent) Jorge Mendes or someone.

“I don’t know whether I’m giving too much away here but he did sign him. I got a fantastic picture of him on the phone in the back garden which I might share one day with his permission.”

Alan Shearer: Ronaldo was never going to Man City.

As Lineker was witnessing Woodward put the final pieces in place, the rest of the world was waiting to see whether Ronaldo would indeed be returning to Old Trafford instead of moving to Man United’ arch-rival Manchester City, as had been rumoured.

In the same conversation on MOTD: Top 10, Shearer was adamant that the Portuguese forward would never have gone to the Etihad Stadium due to his links with United.

“They (Man United) played City like mugs,” Shearer says. “He was never going to Man City. Man United could never, ever have allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to go to Man City.

Ronaldo signing is a “no-brainer.”

“I know the Man United owners are on a sticky wicket at the moment but that would have been the end of them. I just thought he was never going to go to Manchester City.

Put to him by Richards that the signing is a risk, Shearer retorted that it was a “no-brainer” for Man United.

“They can’t lose in this situation,” says the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer. “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might lose his job if they don’t win a trophy but for Man United, they sold Dan James for £25 million and they bring Ronaldo in for under it.

“I know his wages are astronomical but so they should be, he deserves them. For them to get him is a no-brainer in the situation they’re in.”

🗣️ "Ed Woodward signed Ronaldo when he was in my garden!"@GaryLineker tells @alanshearer and @MicahRichards about witnessing THAT Man Utd homecoming in the brand new episode of #MOTDTop10. 🎧 Listen to it on @bbcsounds ⬇️ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 4, 2021

Man United fail to improve with Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo’s return hasn’t led to an improvement in Man United’s overall performances, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has contributed five goals in six appearance since moving back to Manchester.

After his midweek heroics against Villarreal in the Champions League, the 36-year-old came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Everton, for what was his 200th Premier League appearance.

However, he failed to get on the scoresheet as an Andros Townsend equaliser cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opening goal, leaving Solskjaer’s side fourth in the table ahead of the international break.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, ed woodward, gary lineker, Manchester United