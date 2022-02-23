Gary Lineker compares Kai Havertz to England great

Gary Lineker hails Kai Havertz.

Gary Lineker has stated that Chelsea’s Kai Havertz reminds him of England legend Glenn Hoddle in how he glides across the pitch.

Havertz has come into form of late, with a goal in a 2-0 Champions League victory over Lille on Tuesday following on from the German hitting a match-winning penalty in the Club World Cup Final against Palmeiras.

Gary Lineker: ‘Havertz is Hoddlesque.’

Very much a man for the big occasion, the 22-year-old also scored the winning goal in Chelsea’s Champions League Final victory over Manchester City last season, and Lineker was particularly impressed with what he saw on Tuesday night.

“Havertz is silky, graceful even. Glides across the ground. Different position, but Hoddleesque in some ways,” the Match of the Day host tweeted, in reference to Hoddle, with whom he shared a pitch for England on 27 occasions.

Hoddle has always been seen as one of the most gifted players England have produced, with the National Football Museum Hall of Fame citing him as ‘one of the most gifted and creative English footballers of his generation, exhibiting sublime balance and close control, unrivalled passing and vision and extraordinary shooting ability, both from open play and set pieces.’

Glenn Hoddle.

While Hoddle’s career was mostly associated with his time at Tottenham Hotspur, he shares Chelsea links with Havertz, having played for and managed the Stamford Bridge outfit from 1993 until 1996, before taking on the England managerial job.

Hoddle made 690 club appearances throughout his career, while also appearing 53 times for his country.

Havertz endured a slow start to his Chelsea career last season but has shown improvement throughout this campaign. He has a long way to go to be held in as high regard as Hoddle in English football but a complimentary comparison from Lineker is a good place to start.

