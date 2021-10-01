Gareth Southgate questions whether Jadon Sancho deserves England spot

Gareth Southgate questions Jadon Sancho form.

Gareth Southgate has expressed his doubt on whether Jadon Sancho deserves a spot in the latest England squad, despite naming him in the 23-man panel.

Sancho has had an indifferent start to life at Manchester United this season and is yet to register a goal or an assist in eight appearances for the club.

Jadon Sancho struggling to replicate Dortmund form.

It’s quite the drop-off as during his final three seasons with Borussia Dortmund, Sancho provided the third-most assists of any player in Europe’s big five leagues (41), after Thomas Muller (48) and Lionel Messi (43).

He also finished his Dortmund stint with 50 goals in just four seasons, form which he is yet to replicate in his time at Old Trafford.

However, Sancho has been included in Southgate’s latest England squad, even if the manager feels he doesn’t fully deserve his place.

Southgate: Sancho probably doesn’t deserve England place.

“Does he deserve to be in on these performances over the last few weeks? Well probably not,” Southgate said of the 21-year-old.

“But I think we feel we have invested in Jadon over a period of time, we believe he can get to a high level.”

After recognising the problem with Sancho’s form, Southgate vowed to help him find a solution when the youngster arrives in the England camp for the international break.

England manager vows to help.

“I would like some time with him to chat with him and help that process that’s going on at Manchester United as well and I think for him to feel that we have belief in him at this point is a good message,” the manager added.

“We try to individually do the right thing at the right time, send the right message and sometimes the right message is to leave a player out and maybe they respond and that’s the right thing but we feel with Jadon at this time it is important for us to keep him with us.”

England travel to Andorra for a World Cup qualifier on October 9th before hosting Hungary three days later and Sancho will be looking to add to the 22 caps and three goals he has accrued for his country.

