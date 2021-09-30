Gareth Southgate explains Mason Greenwood absence from England squad

Mason Greenwood England absence explained.

Gareth Southgate has offered an explanation for leaving Mason Greenwood and Jude Bellingham out of his England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The England manager announced a 23-man squad on Thursday and Greenwood and Bellingham were two of its most notable absentees, despite both enjoying strong starts to the club season.

Gareth Southgate: Greenwood and Bellingham are still growing.

Bellingham has started 10 times for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists, while Greenwood has found the net three times for Manchester United in six Premier League starts.

“They are both young players with a heavy load at the moment,” Southgate explained.

“I’ve spoken with both of the players. Jude at the moment has got a high level of matches, he’s playing Champions League games, league games.

“As an 18-year-old, he had a full season last season and then into a European Championship so no break.

“We have to remember that these lads are still physically growing so when we’re talking about young player development, we’ve got to be really careful how we handle them and make sure that we don’t overload them.

❌Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood 🗣"They are young players with a heavy load at the moment. It's not a case that we don't think the players deserve to be in the squad." Gareth Southgate believes Bellingham and Greenwood are in similar situations pic.twitter.com/f1zhfsRIRq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 30, 2021

Southgate went on to explain that the duo’s families and clubs had all been informed of their omissions and that the decision to leave them out was taken in the best interests of their careers.

“They’re very much decisions that have been taken with me having had conversations with the players and their families rather than any sort of deal with the clubs,” the England manager said.

“Normally with these sorts of things, these players would be in our under-18s, 19s or 20s but the profile of these two boys is much higher, they’re both playing very well so I understand why people would raise their eyes.

“It’s not the case that we don’t think the players deserve to be in the squad. We’d be picking them if we didn’t have those longer-term aims and ambitions in mind.”

Mason Greenwood is on Jamaica radar.

After coming on as a substitute in the opening Euro 2020 win over Croatia in June, Bellingham became the youngest player ever to appear England at a major tournament at just 17 years and 349 days.

Greenwood, meanwhile, has only appeared once for England, as a substitute against Iceland in September 2020.

The forward has been the subject of speculation around a switch in international allegiance to Jamaica, as, per Fifa rules, as he has made fewer than three competitive appearances for England and is under the age of 21.

England travel to Andorra for a World Cup qualifier on October 9th before hosting Hungary at Wembley three days later.

