Ex-Ireland captain tells story involving Gareth Southgate, Liam Gallagher and Hugh Grant

Gareth Southgate’s fame.

Gareth Southgate is one of the most famous men in Britain, and that just comes with the territory of being the manager of the England football team.

The former defender has never dabbled with music or starred on the big screen, but like many of his footballing peers, he’s probably a lot more recognisable than he realises.

Gareth Southgate at Euro ’96.

This was particularly true in the aftermath of the 1996 European Championship, when Southgate famously missed a penalty in a shootout that ended with hosts England crashing out to Germany at the semi-final stage.

It became the incident with which Southgate was most associated, prior to his appointment as England manager 20 years later, with even the country’s biggest stars wanting to have a word with him about it.

That’s according to Andy Townsend, who at the time was a teammate of Southgate’s at Aston Villa, and the former Ireland captain filled Chris Kamara and Ben Shephard in on the BBC‘s Proper Football podcast.

Liam Gallagher consoles Gareth Southgate.

“When he missed the penalty at Euro ’96, we were together at Villa, and I was working for RTE,” said Townsend. “As soon as he missed it, I wanted to go and see him immediately afterwards.

“So I went down and saw him and you can imagine, he was distraught, and Liam Gallagher came walking over, he’s got a big parka on.

“I’m thinking ‘Oh Liam, not now son. Don’t know if this is quite the right time mate.’ I didn’t know what he was going to do

“‘Hey Southgate,’ he went. ‘At least you had the bottle to step up and take it,’ and gives him a pat on the back. I’m sure Gareth appreciated it at the time but he didn’t react that much.”

Andy Townsend confirming what a ledge @liamgallagher is 👏🏼👏🏼 after giving love to Gareth Southgate after he missed his pen at Euro ’96 🤣

He joins me and @benshephard on this week’s #ProperFootball ⚽️

Listen on @BBCSounds 🎧& @bbc5live pic.twitter.com/YImolRzO7Q — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) December 1, 2022

Hugh Grant.

That wasn’t to be the last celebrity encounter faced by Southgate after the lowest moment in his professional career, as Townsend continued:

“I said to him ‘listen mate, you’ve got to get yourself away, get away on holiday’. So they did, they took themselves off to Bali, I think.

“And Gareth said ‘I’m just having a walk down to have a little paddle in the sea and I’ve stuck my head over the fence to the one next door.

“‘Bloody hell… you’re the guy who missed that penalty!’ And it was Hugh Grant, he was next door.”

World Cup aim.

That’s the price of competing in major international football tournaments, when every mistake you make is scrutinised by all, whether it’s a famous movie star or a regular guy on the street.

Southgate went on to have a good playing career and it’s fair to say that he’s now more famous for leading England to the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the European Championship Final in 2021.

If he manages to go one better in Qatar, there’ll be more than just Liam Gallagher and Hugh Grant wanting to give him a pat on the back.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Townsend, England, gareth southgate, Ireland, World Cup