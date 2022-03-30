Gareth Southgate says Harry Maguire is the best centre-back at Man United

Gareth Southgate defends Harry Maguire.

Gareth Southgate has stated that Harry Maguire is Manchester United’s best centre-back, after the defender was booed by England fans at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Maguire has endured a difficult campaign for United and for reasons that are largely unclear, the derision that is often aimed at him in a red shirt spilled over into England’s 3-0 friendly win over the Ivory Coast.

England players back Harry Maguire.

This is despite the fact that the 29-year-old has mainly performed well for the Three Lions and has been a key player in their progress under Southgate in recent international tournaments.

Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish and Declan Rice are among the teammates who have condemned the booing aimed at Maguire, while Southgate has also come out strongly against it, calling it an “absolute joke” in a post-match interview.

The England manager went further in his press conference, in which he offered a lengthy defence of his player and reiterated his disbelief at the behaviour of some sections of the England support.

Gareth Southgate: “Harry Maguire is top-quality..”

“We need Harry Maguire playing well if we’re going to have a chance of doing well,” Southgate said. “Because we’re not going to win a World Cup with a load of players who have got three or four caps.

“That’s not happened in the history of the game so we need our experienced players playing well, particularly in those positions on the field.

“He (Maguire) is top-quality. In my opinion he’s the best centre-back at his club as well. Where this has all started or being fed, I’m not sure but it’s ludicrous.

“It’s almost like every time he steps on a football pitch, every action is analysed to death. I can’t remember a player having that sort of spotlight on them, at any point.”

Harry Maguire at Man United.

While Southgate’s impassioned defence of his player is admirable, there are many Man United supporters who would disagree with a certain aspect of his assessment, particularly since French World Cup winner Raphael Varane arrived at Old Trafford last summer.

Previously, Maguire appeared to be popular among England fans but some of the recent negative attention towards him must have infiltrated its way into Wembley on Tuesday night.

Now that the international break is wrapped up, Maguire will return to his club, with United due to host his old side Leicester City this coming Saturday. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with a kick-off time of 5.30pm.

