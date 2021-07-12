Gareth Southgate drops big hint on his future after Euro 2020 elimination

Gareth Southgate has been speaking about his future.

England manager Gareth Southgate has said “I don’t want to outstay my welcome” when asked about his future on Monday morning.

Southgate faced the press the day after England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in a dramatic penalty shootout and as well as reflecting on the defeat, he was asked about his future in English football’s top job.

Gareth Southgate wants to go to Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar kicks off in just over 16 months and Southgate confirmed that he wants to lead England into the tournament but wouldn’t be drawn on anything after that.

“I need a break now,” Southgate said. “I don’t want to commit to anything longer than I should, and I never want to outstay my welcome. All those things need considering. I want to take the team to Qatar.”

Southgate’s current contract takes him into up to the next World Cup and if he does leave the job, England will need a new manager in place to take the team into the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s decisions criticised.

Southgate was criticised on RTE last night for bringing on Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho at the end of extra time, with the idea being that both players would take part in the impending penalty shootout.

However, both of their penalties were missed, as was Bukayo Saka’s, as Italy won the shootout 3-2.

"Bringing on the young boys, for me, that’s wrong.”https://t.co/ImYlSQsCmW — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 12, 2021

Keane calls out England players.

Over on ITV, both Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling also faced criticism, with Roy Keane calling them out for not taking a penalty ahead of 19-year-old Bukayo Saka.

Grealish clearly hasn’t taken kindly to Keane’s comments and took to Twitter earlier today to say: “I won’t have people saying that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will.”

Footage has also emerged which suggests that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was due to take England’s sixth penalty, ahead of both Grealish and Sterling.

Gareth going around his choices from Rashford onwards.

3 = Rashford

4 = Sancho

5 = Saka

6 = Pickford

7 = Phillips

Then he points to someone and says “eight”. Beggars belief how Pickford is taking one before other established outfield players. pic.twitter.com/WnpsiCwuSB — Limpar33 (@Limpar33) July 12, 2021

Italy are champions of Europe.

A dramatic night at Wembley started so well for England when a Luke Shaw goal put them ahead with under two minutes played.

Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci scored in 67th minute to make it 1-1 and that was how the score remained until the climactic penalty shootout.

It is the first time Italy have won the European Championship since 1968.

