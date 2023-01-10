Real Madrid legends shower Gareth Bale with tributes after retirement

Real Madrid stars heap praise on Gareth Bale.

Real Madrid stars past and present have been paying tribute to Gareth Bale, after the Welshman announced his retirement from football on Monday.

Bale called time on a glittering career for club and country, which included five Champions League wins with Real Madrid and three major tournament qualifications with Wales.

Gareth Bale tributes.

While the 33-year-old was often the subject of derision from Madrid fans during his nine-year stint in the Spanish capital, a number of the club’s current and former stars have taken to social media to pass on their best wishes.

“Gareth, it has been a pleasure to share so many good times with you,” posted Bale’s former captain Sergio Ramos. “You leave behind many titles, goals and moments of joy. I wish you all the best in this new stage.”

“What an incredible journey, Gas,” added Marcelo, whose cross led to Bale’s famous bicycle kick goal in the 2018 Champions League Final victory over Liverpool. “It has been a pleasure making history together and sharing so many beautiful moments.”

Toni Kroos and Raphael Varane.

German midfielder Toni Kroos posted the words “One of the best I’ve ever played with! Enjoy life, Gareth Bale.”

Underneath Bale’s initial retirement post on Instagram, other former teammates paid tribute to the former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton man, including current Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, who wrote: “Thank you always for that bicycle kick! Conratulations mate… good luck in your next chapter!”

Luka Modric, who played with Bale at both Spurs and Madrid, has surprisingly not commented publicly yet, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s failure to acknowledge an important ex-teammate is perhaps less of a shock.

Gareth Bale career.

Madrid as a club have paid tribute though, by sharing a collection of sensational Bale goals which underline just how devastating he was at his best.

Bale finished his club career playing for LAFC in MLS, before appearing on a football pitch for the final time as a professional with three games for Wales at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

He retires as his country’s record appearance-maker and goalscorer, having scored 41 goals in 111 caps for his nation.

