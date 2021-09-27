Ex-Arsenal star says Mikel Arteta could be the new Arsene Wenger

Gael Clichy hails Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta has been touted as the “new Arsene Wenger” by ex-Arsenal defender Gael Clichy.

Although their paths did not cross during their playing days at Arsenal, Clichy and Arteta worked together when the latter was part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City.

Gael Clichy: Arteta will prove people wrong.

Clichy’s praise for Arteta is all the more striking considering it was offered up before Arsenal’s win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a result that appears to have eased some of the pressure on the shoulders of the Spaniard.

“Arteta has so much knowledge and he had the luxury to learn from Pep,” Clichy told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I really believe in the long term he could be the next Arsene Wenger. He is quite young, and I truly believe, given time, he will prove people wrong.”

It’s quite a statement from Clichy on a manager who began the season with three successive defeats, starting with a loss at newly-promoted Brentford.

Although Arteta led Arsenal to the 2020 FA Cup, results have been poor in the league, with the club finishing eighth in the last two seasons.

The 39-year-old found himself under increasing pressure after the miserable start to the current campaign but victories over Norwich City, Burnley and Spurs have helped the Gunners up to tenth in the table, overtaking their North London rivals.

Gael Clichy’s time under Arsene Wenger.

Having worked with Wenger for eight seasons, Clichy is well-versed on what makes a successful Arsenal manager.

During his first eason at the club, the left-back was part of Wenger’s so-called Invincibles squad that went an entire Premier League season unbeaten.

Overall, the French defender helped Wenger to that 2003/04 Premier League title as well as the FA Cup the following season.

The Gunners then went on a long spell without a trophy and Clichy finally made a move to Man City, where he won another two Premier League titles and two League Cups.

