Gabriel mocks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in post-match tweet

Arsenal defender Gabriel mocked former teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a post-match tweet, after the Gunners defeated Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

It was the Brazilian’s 63rd-minute goal that sealed a 1-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s side and in the aftermath, the centre-back wasted no time in taking a swipe at his former Arsenal teammate.

Aubameyang left Arsenal in acrimonious circumstances in February of this year, before signing for London rivals Chelsea in the summer, on the back of a brief spell at Barcelona.

In the build-up to Sunday’s game, the Gabonese forward appeared in an advert for BT Sport in which he says: “Arsenal, nothing personal. I’m back, I’m blue, I’m ready. Let’s go.”

The quotes were referenced in Gabriel’s tweet soon after full-time, as he posted the words: “NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED,” clearly a dig at the ex-Gunners captain.

NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED ❤️ — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) November 6, 2022

Gabriel has been one of the key figures in Arsenal’s resurgence this season, playing every minute while helping his team secure six clean sheets from their opening 13 matches.

He has also chipped in at the other end of the field, with his strike against Chelsea making it two goals for the season for him, after he scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium back in August.

Arsenal’s title charge.

Arsenal are now two points ahead of Manchester City, and just need to beat Wolves next Saturday night to ensure that they’re top of the table going into the six-week break for the World Cup.

Chelsea are the third of the so-called “big six” that Mikel Arteta’s side have beaten this season, after wins over Liverpool and Spurs, and while belief that they can win the league is building, they are yet to play against Man City.

The results in those two games could prove the difference come the end of the season.

