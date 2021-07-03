Gabriel Jesus receives straight red card for horror challenge against Chile

Gabriel Jesus left the referee no choice.

Gabriel Jesus received a straight red card during Brazil’s 1-0 Copa America victory over Chile last night.

Brazil sealed their place in the Copa America semi-final thanks to Luca Pacueta’s 46th minute goal but it was what Gabriel Jesus did two minutes later that has stolen all of the headlines today.

Kick to the face.

The Manchester City striker attempted to prevent Chile’s Eugenio Mena from getting his head on an aerial ball but instead, his right boot ended up kicking Mena in the face.

Unsurprisingly, the referee showed no hesitation in showing Jesus a straight red card.

RED CARD FOR JESUS 🟥 Gabriel Jesus gets sent off with the ugly challenge. pic.twitter.com/nLpxuE8uDb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2021

Gabriel Jesus issues apology.

Despite Jesus’ actions, Brazil managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead and advance to the Copa America semi-finals where they will meet Peru.

After the game, Jesus posted on Twitter to say: “Unfortunately I made a mistake in which the team could have suffered, but this group showed strength. I apologise to my team-mates and I will always continue to try to learn from mistakes. Relieved to know that Mena is okay. We go to the semis!”

Classificados! Infelizmente cometi um erro no qual a equipe poderia ter se prejudicado, mas este grupo mostrou força. Peço desculpas aos meus companheiros e seguirei sempre buscando aprender com erros. Aliviado em saber que o Mena está bem. Seguimos para a semi! 💪🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vfUSgkRFuq — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) July 3, 2021

Gabriel Jesus has done this before.

It’s not the first time that Gabriel Jesus has been sent off on the big stage, having received a red card during the 2019 Copa America final against Peru. However, he did score in that game and Brazil went on to win the trophy by a score of 3-1.

In the history of the Copa America, Brazil lie third on nine titles, with Uruguay and Argentina both way ahead on 15 and 14 respectively. With a squad that appears to be purring, you wouldn’t bet against the Selecao closing that gap when the final take place on July 10.

