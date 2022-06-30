Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal shirt number revealed in leaked footage

Gabriel Jesus Arsenal shirt number revealed.

Gabriel Jesus has been filmed at the Emirates Stadium, wearing an Arsenal jersey donned with his Gunners shirt number.

The Brazilian’s transfer from Manchester City is complete, with an official announcement from the North London club expected imminently.

Gabriel Jesus spotted at Arsenal.

Arsenal fans who are waiting to see what shirt number that Jesus will be wearing can now confidently go out and get the number ‘9’ on the back of their shirts, underneath the striker’s name.

Footage has been leaked of Jesus having a wander around the Emirate Stadium pitch, seemingly in preparation for social media confirmation of his £45 million move from the Premier League champions.

The clip shows the four-time Premier League winner wearing the number 9, which is the same one he wore at Man City during his final three seasons at the club. Previous to that, he had donned the number 33 for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal number 9 history.

The number 9 is also the one which Jesus has worn most often for the Brazilian national side, for whom he has scored 19 goals in 56 appearances.

The number was left vacant at Arsenal following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette earlier this summer.

Previous incumbents of the number at Arsenal include Lukas Podolski, Nicolas Anelka and the late Jose Antonio Reyes.

Gabriel Jesus at Man City.

Gunners supporters will be hoping that their new number nine will pick up where he left off at Man City, where he scored six goals in his final seven appearances for the club, including a four-goal salvo against Watford in April.

31 of Jesus’ 58 Premier League goals for City came since he took the number 9 jersey at the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

Overall, the striker scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens, and will be remembered for his contributions during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

He joins compatriot Marquinhos, Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira and United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner as new additions to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

