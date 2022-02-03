Gabby Agbonlahor claims he was the reason Roy Keane left Aston Villa

Gabby Agbonlahor and Roy Keane.

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Roy Keane left his role as Aston Villa assistant manager after he confronted the Corkman.

The former striker has taken credit or responsibility, depending on which Villa fan you speak to, for the departure of Keane from Paul Lambert’s coaching staff, after a post-training argument in 2014.

Keane is back in the news this week, after holding talks with Sunderland over their vacant manager’s position, and Agbonlahor was asked about the former Manchester United captain’s coaching style on talkSPORT on Thursday.

Gabby Agbonlahor: “His man-managerment is zero.”

“His man-management, I’d say would be zero out of 100,” he responded.

“There was a time in training where all 22 players were doing a shooting drill and you’ve got to pass it to five different people, get it out wide and cross it.

“You don’t have another shot for about 11 or 12 minutes. You’re going to be getting cold, aren’t ya? So the standard wasn’t very good.

“The gaffer (Lambert) called us in, Roy Keane is there as well and the gaffer says ‘this isn’t good enough, the standard’s not good enough.’

❌ “Roy Keane didn’t speak to players in the right way, it was very disrespectful!” 👀 “His man management was 0/100!” 🔥 “Once at #AVFC, I said to Roy – ‘I’m not talking to you, I’m talking to the manager!’”@Ga11Agbon reveals the arguments he faced with Roy Keane at Villa 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dMxno72LMa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 3, 2022

Roy Keane departs Aston Villa.

“So me, as captain, I came forward and backed the players up and said ‘well, gaffer, we’re only getting one shot every 10 or 11 minutes, so we need to do something different.

“And Roy Keane came forward and said ‘Oh, are you cold? Do you want another warm-up?’ and I said ‘I’m not talking to you, Roy, I’m talking to the manager.

“He gave me that evil stare and the next day he left. So I think he left because of me.”

Has Roy Keane cooled?

Agbonlahor has a history of calling Keane out, having previously said that “His ways of managing will not probably be accepted in this new era of players. He doesn’t hold anything back, players these days need to be told to do this better, do that better. They don’t need a manager screaming and shouting at them.”

For Keane’s part, he was in reflective mode on his previous managerial stints in an interview (below) with Gary Neville last year, so perhaps his fiery persona has cooled somewhat since his last top job with Ipswich Town, which ended in 2011.

Should Keane agree to take the Sunderland job, he will be dealing with an even lesser standard of player than the ones who irked him at Villa, with the Black Cats currently sitting third in League One.

