Ex-Man United defender hits back at Gabby Agbonlahor for comments after Liverpool win

Gabby Agbonlahor has been told that Man United fans are right to enjoy the 4-0 pre-season friendly victory earlier this week.

That’s the opinion of former United full-back Danny Simpson, who has taken to Twitter to remonstrate with the former Aston Villa forward-turned talkSPORT pundit.

Gabby Agbonlahor on Man United.

United overcame their arch-rivals in Bangkok on Tuesday and ever since, the club’s fans have been feeling slightly more positive about the upcoming season, even if very few are getting carried away.

Any fans who are getting excited though, were scolded by Agbonlahor during an appearance on the radio station.

“Pre-season doesn’t matter,” he said. “Honestly, players are at different stages of their fitness, they’re playing in Thailand, the weather, the humidity is going to be hard to play in.

“Pre-season is about getting your fitness, it’s not about results at all, so I wouldn’t look into last night. It probably could be the last time Man United beat Liverpool until next pre-season so I wouldn’t even look into that.”

Erik ten Hag’s first game.

Given that the win over Liverpool was Erik ten Hag’s first match as United manager, the result probably took on extra significance for supporters who are keen to see what kind of an impact the Dutchman can make.

While he gives off a steely demeanour, deep down Ten Hag will have been relieved not to have lost the comprehensively lost the game in the same manner that Liverpool hammered United 5-0 and then 4-0 in their Premier League meetings last season.

Had this happened, you can rest assured that the media would have been quick to criticise the new man, and this is exactly the point Simpson made to Agbonlahor.

Come on @ga11agbon lol. If they got beat 4-0 the media would have had a field day with the squad and the manager 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/T2HjcloEJc — DANNY SIMPSON (@dannysimpson) July 13, 2022

Danny Simpson defends Man United fans.

‘Come on @ga11agbon lol,’ he posted. ‘If they got beat 4-0 the media would have had a field day with the squad and the manager.’

The comment went down well with United fans, particularly since Agbonlahor is rarely shy about have a a go at their club.

Danny Simpson.

Simpson was born in Eccles, Greater Manchester and is a product of the Man United academy.

He appeared eight times for the club during 2007/08 before going out on loan to Ipswich Town in March of that season, just weeks before the club completed a Premier League and Champions League double.

The full-back did get his hands on a Premier League medal eight years later, when he played 30 times for Leicester City during their unlikely title-winning campaign.

