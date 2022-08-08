Fulham make bid for experienced defender just days after Shane Duffy move

Issa Diop could join Shane Duffy at Fulham.

Fulham have reportedly had an offer for Issa Diop accepted by West Ham United, in a move which could affect Shane Duffy”s time at Craven Cottage.

Duffy signed a season-long loan deal at Fulham on Friday, the day before coming off the bench in injury time to help see out a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the club’s Premier League opener.

Shane Duffy’s Fulham challenge.

The Republic of Ireland man had been expected to provide competition for centre-backs Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo, and in the best-case scenario, overtake one of them for a regular starting spot in Marco Silva’s side as the season progresses.

However, it is now being reported that Fulham have had a bid of around £13 million for Diop accepted by their fellow London outfit, with the Frenchman believed to be undertaking a medical on Monday.

Issa Diop and Shane Duffy.

While Duffy wouldn’t have expected to walk into the starting XI for the Cottagers, his chances of getting a run in the team may be hampered by the arrival of such an experienced centre-back.

Diop has made 121 appearances for West Ham since joining from hometown club Toulouse in 2018, but has fallen behind Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma in the pecking order in recent times.

It’s possible that Silva will eventually pair the experienced Premier League duo of Diop and Duffy together at the heart of his defence, but the selection of Ream and Adarabioyo on Saturday suggests that the Portuguese manger trusts the pairing that helped his side to Championship promotion last season.

New beginning.

Duffy began last season as a regular starter at Brighton last season, after returning from a disastrous loan spell at Celtic during 2020/21.

However, injuries and the form of his fellow Seagulls centre-backs led to the Derryman falling out of favour, and he will have hoped that a season at Fulham will give him plenty of playing time.

The 30-year-old remains a key figure for Ireland and Stephen Kenny is sure to be keeping an eye on the situation regarding his popular centre-half.

