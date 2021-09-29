Fred highlights three elements of game he is trying to improve

Midfielder looking to improve his game.

Manchester United midfielder Fred has highlighted three areas of his game that he is working to improve on.

The Brazilian, full name Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos, has often been made a scapegoat by Man United supporters, with his presence on the team sheet usually met with mass groan.

Fred is a regular starter.

That said, in tandem with Scott McTominay, Fred has featured in some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most memorable nights as Man United manager, such as the famous Champions League win away Paris Saint-Germain in March 2019 as well as a pair of derby victories over Manchester City.

Speaking earlier this week, Solskjaer said of the so-called “McFred” combination: “They are instrumental in breaking up play. I really like the two of them. They’re two I can trust to give me everything they’ve got.”

While he clearly has the backing of his boss, Fred has himself identified some areas in which he can improve – namely passing, turning and positioning.

Three areas midfielder wants to improve.

“I aim to improve and work a lot after training on my passing, sometimes turning in midfield, things specific to my position,” he told the latest edition of the official Manchester United magazine.

“As I said, my objective is to get the ball to the forwards, to always be ready to receive the ball from the centre-backs, receive a pass and have the right body position to control it and find a good pass.

“I aim to improve in this area, this is the most important area to improve and develop in my position. I visualise this every day.

“So I look to improve on positioning on the pitch, an additional pass, turns during a game – that’s what I look to work on every day,” Fred concluded.

Fred joined Man United in the summer of 2018 and has played 127 games for the club, contributing five goals.

His most recent strike came against Leeds United in a 5-1 opening day win. He followed this up with an own goal in United’s second Premier League match, a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

