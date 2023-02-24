Fred reacts as Man United fans sing his name during interview

Manchester United fans celebrate victory.

Man United fans were in full voice at Old Trafford on Thursday, after second-half goals from Brazilian pair Fred and Antony helped secure a 2-1 Europa League victory over Barcelona.

Erik ten Hag’s side progressed to the round-of-16 by winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate, and there was a real sense of occasion at Old Trafford throughout the whole night.

Fred reacts to Man United fans.

The noise was deafening from start to finish, while fans stayed in the ground long after the final whistle to salute their heroes off the pitch.

Fred was one of those who was asked to hang back for an interview by BT Sport, but it must have been difficult for the midfielder to hear the questions, as he was serenaded by the Stretford End.

“Fred will tear you apart again,” they cried, to the Joy Division tune that was once synonymous with former Red Devils winger Ryan Giggs, and as teammate Bruno Fernandes was being quizzed, Fred turned around to acknowledge the affection.

"Old Trafford was bouncing… that's why we get results!!" Bruno Fernandes and Fred give thanks to the fans for helping them come back from behind against Barcelona! 🔴⚫️ 🎙️ @DannyJamieson pic.twitter.com/RvGLpmLolN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023

A popular figure.

“It’s very good to hear my name from the fans,” said the 29-year-old, when eventually asked what it meant for him to receive such love from the Old Trafford faithful. “We need to keep going, we have a final on Sunday, and we need a rest.”

After his performances in recent weeks, Fred will fancy his chances of making Ten Hag’s starting XI for that Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday.

A much-maligned figure since he joined Man United in the summer of 2018, Fred has shown in the last couple of seasons that he can rise to the big occasion, with his strike against Barcelona coming on the back of recent goals in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

While still prone to an error in the centre of midfield, it seems that for Man United fans at least, his strengths are being appreciated.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: europa league, fred, Manchester United