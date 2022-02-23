Fred hits back at criticism from Roy Keane and other ex-Man United players

Fred hits back at Roy Keane.

Manchester United midfielder Fred has responded to criticism aimed at him by former players such as Roy Keane.

Keane was strongly critical of Fred towards the back end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as manager of the Old Trafford club, with the Corkman at one point stating his desire to grab his former teammate and ask him why he keeps playing the Brazilian.

However, the 28-year-old has improved under Ralf Rangnick, scoring two goals and providing five assists since the German took over as interim manager, and Keane was a little bit kinder towards him after his goalscoring cameo against Leeds United on Sunday.

"Fred's been criticised yeah, by Robbie." 🤣🤣 Which Keane was it again… pic.twitter.com/NF7BKHUsGG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

Fred on criticism from Roy Keane.

Still, Fred hasn’t forgotten the Corkman’s criticism, nor that of other ex-Man United players-turned-pundits in recent times, and he made his feelings clear in an interview with TNT Sports in his native Brazil.

“They had many moments of glory for United and now they’re paid to give opinions, so I’m fine with it,” he said.

“It’s their job and it’s their right to do so. I don’t agree with it but it’s their opinion.

“I’m not confrontational, I’ve heard a lot of negative comments about me, always negative, but I won’t say anything back. My focus is to work on the pitch.”

Fred criticises Man United.

Elsewhere in the revealing interview, Fred also criticised United for lacking a long-term plan, pointing to the temporary appointment of Rangnick as evidence of this.

“It’s a bit strange,” the Brazil international stated. “I know in football it’s important to get good results as soon as possible, but it’s also important to have a long-term plan.

“I think it’s a little bit bad for us not to have one. At the moment it’s all about the short-term goals. We don’t know how it’s going to be after the end of this season.”

Speaking of short-term goals, United‘s next one involved sealing victory away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday.

The match kicks off at 8pm and will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two.

