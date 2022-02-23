Fred criticises Man United for lack of long-term plan

Fred calls for better Manchester United planning.

Man United midfielder Fred has criticised the club for not having a long-term plan, as they close in on five years without a trophy.

The Brazilian has been speaking to TNT Sports in his native country and has questioned the benefits of having an interim manager, with Ralf Rangnick set to be in charge until the end of the season.

Fred speaks to Brazilian media about Man United.

Fred, who turns 29 next week, also referenced last season’s Europa League Final defeat to Villarreal, when United blew their best opportunity to win their first piece of silverware since the 2016/17 season.

“It’s a bit strange,” the Brazil international said of Rangnick’s short-term appointment. “I know in football it’s important to get good results as soon as possible, but it’s also important to have a long-term plan.

“I think it’s a little bit bad for us not to have one. At the moment it’s all about the short-term goals. We don’t know how it’s going to be after the end of this season.

“We failed against Villarreal.”

“Every player that comes to this club wants to win titles,” he added. “It’s the same with me, Bruno (Fernandes), Alex (Telles), Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Jadon) Sancho, all of us. We want trophies, but it’s been a long drought.

‘With all due respect to Villarreal, it was our job to win that Europa League final and we failed. It’s about having a better football planning at the club. If you don’t want to win titles, you don’t deserve to play for Manchester United.”

Man United v Atletico Madrid.

The Champions League represents United’s last remaining chance to win a trophy this season, as unlikely as that would be, given the strength of the teams left in the competition.

However, with Ronaldo rescuing the side with late goals on four occasions during the group stage, the Portuguese forward has shown that even when the Red Devils look dead and buried in the competition, he is repeatedly able to produce some magic to save them.

Throw in Raphael Varane, who won four Champions Leagues alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, and United have another player who has the know-how to get through the knockout stage.

United must first get past Atletico Madrid though, as they travel to the Spanish capital for the last 16 first leg on Wednesday night.

