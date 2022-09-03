Frank Lampard “surprised” that Virgil van Dijk wasn’t sent off in Merseyside derby

Frank Lampard on Virgil van Dijk incident.

Frank Lampard has expressed his surprise that Virgil van Dijk wasn’t sent off in Saturday’s Merseyside derby stalemate.

Everton and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with one of the talking points being a foul by Van Dijk on Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana.

Peter Walton explains Virgil van Dijk decision.

In the 76th minute, the bottom of the Liverpool defender’s boot appeared to connect with the lower part of Onana’s shin, leading to the Dutchman being booked by referee Anthony Taylor.

Calls from the home fans for even stricter punishment were dismissed by former referee Peter Walton on BT Sport, who said the following:

“The threshold on that one if there’s any force used against the foot it’s a yellow card,” Walton said as the game was still in play.

“If the force is used to the shin it could be elevated to a red card. But in this instance Virgil van Dijk’s foot actually slipped down the shin and ended up on the foot which is why it’s a yellow card.”

“I love Van Dijk but it was a red card!” 😑 Frank Lampard left frustrated after the goalless Merseyside derby 😓#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/LF1ORIBCMM — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) September 3, 2022

Frank Lampard: “For me it’s a red card.”

Despite Walton’s explanation, Lampard expressed his disbelief after the game, expressing his opinion that Van Dijk should have seen red.

“I love van Dijk but if you look at when he connects with Amadou’s shin, and Amadou has his foot on the ground, I’m surprised VAR didn’t ask the ref to look at it,” said the Everton boss. “For me it’s a red card and that changes the face of last 20 mins.”

Everton earn well-deserved point.

Lampard can be pleased overall with a solid performance and a well-taken point against for his side against their neighbours from across Stanley Park.

Jordan Pickford, in particular, was in imperious form in goal, as Everton drew for a fourth consecutive Premier League match.

While they appear to have tightened up at the back, Lampard’s side still remain winless, after both of their opening games ended in defeat.

Next up is a trip to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday of next week.

