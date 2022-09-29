Frank Lampard shares example of Seamus Coleman being an “amazing teammate”

Frank Lampard hails Seamus Coleman as “amazing teammate”.

Frank Lampard has hailed Seamus Coleman as an “amazing teammate,” while referencing the Donegal man’s attitude towards his fellow Everton right-back Nathan Patterson.

Club captain Coleman has watched on from the bench this season as Patterson has taken his place in the side, but that is set to change this weekend, after the Scotland international picked up an ankle injury.

Everton confirmed on Wednesday that Patterson will be out for four to five weeks, with the situation opening the door for Coleman to reclaim his place.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton, Lampard backed Coleman to slot right in, while also pointing out the encouragement the Ireland skipper has shown towards his younger teammate this season.

Frank Lampard: “Seamus Coleman is a big influence.”

“It’s a blow for us all because he’s been fantastic,” said the Toffees boss on Patterson’s injury. “There’s no doubt that his level of performance has been great… consistency, drive, bringing energy into the team.

“One thing I will say is that Seamus has been the biggest supporter of that. He’s such an amazing teammate in terms of advising Patts, and helping him, supporting him when he’s been playing well.

“I have no worries about Seamus coming into the team. I’m always hopeful that we get minutes out of Seamus because he has a big influence on the pitch.

“Not in this situation, we want Patts back as soon as possible. I think this four or five-week estimate is probably a bit positive from what our first thoughts were, so on that side of it, let’s hope we can get him back quickly.”

"This fella is one of the best people I have ever met" 🥺 Frank Lampard hailing Seamus Coleman in front of the Everton dressing room 💙 [@MarkLTighe] pic.twitter.com/XurOuJKCXv — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 20, 2022

Previous praise.

While some players’ attitudes may be affected by being out of the team, it’s no surprise to anyone that Coleman hasn’t created any fuss.

This isn’t the first time that Lampard has spoken glowingly of his skipper, after a viral video from the Everton dressing room did the rounds in May, when the club secured their Premier League survival.

In it, Lampard is seen with his arm around the 33-year-old while saying: “This fella is, to say in front of everyone, one of the best people I have ever met as a man and as a player.”

However, the pair did clash on the pitch all the way back in 2011, when Lampard was a player for Chelsea. You can read more about that moment here.

