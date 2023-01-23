Frank Lampard expected to be sacked by Everton today

Frank Lampard expected to be sacked on Monday.

Frank Lampard is expected to leave his role as Everton manager at some point on Monday, Sky Sports News are reporting.

In an early morning broadcast from the club’s training ground, it is stated that “a decision has been taken” and that an official announcement of Lampard’s departure is imminent.

The former England international will leave the Toffees with the club currently sitting second-from-bottom of the Premier League table, with only goal difference keeping them above basement side Southampton.

They have won just three out out of 20 league games this season and are currently on a run of eight winless top flight games since their most recent victory, which came at home to Crystal Palace on October 22nd.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Lampard following a 2-0 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday, with both club owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright avoiding questions about the 44-year-old’s future after the game.

Everton struggles.

Since taking over at Goodison Park on January 31st last year, Lampard has won just 12 games out of 44 in all competitions.

There was cause for celebration at the end of last season when a decent run of results secured Everton’s Premier League survival and a 69th consecutive top flight season.

However, while Lampard has been credited with reconnecting the team with the fans during that spell, supporters would have hoped for something more than another relegation battle this season.

Next manager.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is currently the favourite with the bookmakers to take over from Lampard, with former player and boyhood Everton fan Wayne Rooney also in the running, along with Marcelo Bielsa, Nuno Espirito Santo and David Moyes.

With Everton out of the FA Cup and facing a free weekend, it makes sense for the club hierarchy to act now, with 12 days until their next match at home to league leaders Arsenal.

