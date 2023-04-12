Frank Lampard brushes off reporter’s ridiculous James Corden question

Frank Lampard brushes off ridiculous James Corden question.

Frank Lampard was forced to brush off a bizarre question about TV presenter James Corden, in his press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Lampard is back in the Chelsea managerial hot-seat on a caretaker basis until the end of the season, following the club’s dismissal of Graham Potter.

Frank Lampard faces James Corden question.

Thanks to his trophy-laden playing career, the 44-year-old is regarded as a Blues legend, even though he was fired as manager in January 2021 and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Since Lampard was last at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly has come in as owner, and rumours have swirled in recent days that the US businessman turned to Corden for advice on the appointment.

This was put to Lampard by Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill, who asked if the reports are true and, if so, are Real Madrid in “A League of Their Own,” in reference to the comedy panel show that Corden used to host.

Well-handled.

“I saw the headline,” replied Lampard, after a brief moment of awkward silence. “I’m not aware of whether it’s true or not but it’s obviously a good headline to put together, casually, from the outside.

“When I look at the success of Todd Boehly and the owners of Chelsea Football Club, I think you have to respect that success and respect the idea that they’ll probably make decisions based on more than a conversation with one person.

“So, that’s as much as I’m going to give your two questions.”

It should be said that Lampard did well at handling a question that seemed only designed to place him in an awkward situation, and now that pre-match talk is out of the way, he can concentrate on the mammoth task of beating the European champions in the Spanish capital.

Champions League task.

Chelsea are currently languishing in 11th position in the Premier League, with Lampard unlikely to produce anything miraculous on the domestic front for the remainer of the season.

However, a two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid offers fans the chance the dream of Chelsea lifting the most coveted prize in European football, under the management of a club legend.

Both of the club’s Champions League triumphs came after they changed their manager mid-season, and Lampard will hope that he can follow in the footsteps of Tuchel’s achievement in 2021, and Roberto Di Matteo’s in 2012.

