Frank Lampard posts emotional farewell on Instagram after Everton sacking

Frank Lampard takes to Instagram.

Frank Lampard has taken to Instagram to react to being sacked as Everton manager earlier this week.

The 44-year-old was relived of his duties after just under a year in charge at Goodison Park, with the club once again in danger of relegation.

A tumultuous year.

The Toffees were lying 16th in the Premier League table when Lampard took charge last January, before a run of five defeats in his first six games dragged them further into the relegation mire.

However, Lampard then oversaw some important wins over the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, before safety was confirmed with a 3-2 comeback victory at home to Crystal Palace in Everton’s penultimate game of the season.

That night saw celebratory scenes that Goodison Park hadn’t witnessed for a long time, and it is one of the memories that Lampard referred to in his Instagram post on Thursday night.

Frank Lampard Instagram post.

“Coming in to Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season,” he wrote.

“Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared.

“I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to myself, my staff, and my family. It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future.”

Relegation danger.

Lampard’s post was met with plenty of comments from thankful Everton fans, even if the situation at the club isn’t any brighter all these months later.

The club sit second-from-bottom in the league, and the relationship between the owners and the fans has turned toxic in recent weeks.

In terms of a replacement for Lampard, Sky Sports News is reporting that ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be given the job at some point on Friday.

