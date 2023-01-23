Frank Lampard sacked: Full Everton statement as decision confirmed

Frank Lampard sacked by Everton.

Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of Everton, just 357 days after being appointed at Goodison Park.

The Merseyside club confirmed the news at 8.15pm on Monday night, with a statement which reads as follows:

Full Everton statement.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today.

“Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.

“Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.

“The Club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed.

#EFC can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed. — Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2023

Frank Lampard at Everton.

The former England international leaves the Toffees with the club currently sitting second-from-bottom of the Premier League table, with only goal difference keeping them above basement side Southampton.

They have won just three out out of 20 league games this season and are currently on a run of eight winless top flight games since their most recent victory, which came at home to Crystal Palace on October 22nd. Next manager. Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is currently the favourite with the bookmakers to take over from Lampard, with former player and boyhood Everton fan Wayne Rooney also in the running, along with Marcelo Bielsa, Nuno Espirito Santo and David Moyes. With Everton out of the FA Cup and facing a free weekend, it makes sense for the club hierarchy to act now, with 12 days until their next match at home to league leaders Arsenal.

